Christmas hampers for the socially displaced

In addition to receiving a weekly hot meal, the residents at the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons at Riverside Plaza, Port-of-Spain, were the recipients of 60 hampers, as part of the Christmas initiatives spearheaded by the Digicel Foundation.

The hampers were filled with an array of personal care products for both female and male beneficiaries.

The gift served as an incentive for residents at the Centre for the great strides they had made in becoming more socially independent.

Other achievements included competing in sporting activities, start-up of small businesses and moving back home with their families.

The $5,000 donation was made through the Digicel Foundation in its continued efforts to assist persons in need.