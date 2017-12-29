Dayna Abraham... doing it all with grace

When I came up with the “Making it Work” series, I wanted to inspire women, to give them ideas and show them the world of possibilities in terms of earning a substantial income, and flexibly around their families. Balancing family life, earning an income and staying true to one’s desires and ambitions are some of the hardest acts to commit.

Dayna Abraham has definitely done that!!! Wife, mother of three boys and entrepreneur wasn’t enough, so she added triathlete to the mix. Of course, my first question to her was “how do you fit it all in” and her humility immediately shone through.

Most days she isn’t sure herself how she does it, according to her, she just does. She admits to being able to go with very little sleep (her days start at 5 am and ends many times knocked out with her laptop in hand).

Like the rest of us humans, she has her highs and lows. She cries, vents and feels overwhelmed, like any other person, but she gets up and gets on with it when it’s all done.

Keeping a to-do list has helped and incorporating her sons into everything makes work, family time as well. They help her and she helps them. They are all each other’s biggest cheer leaders. In fact, if you skip across to CARE’s star on the rise, you will see Dayna’s son, the inspiration behind her new found love for competing.

Dayna has always had a sense of business - she sold brownies and cake to raise funds to go to Venezuela one year in secondary school and recalls always being the one selling yummy treats in school to earn extra cash, so when she saw gaps in the market it wasn’t difficult to jump at it.

Her maternity store - Trendy Clothes has been around for the last seven years so she isn’t new to the world of business.

She recalls the day her largest supplier bailed out and she felt for sure that it was the end, but years later, the store is still around and doing well.

Whoosh Home Deliveries is the business responsible for the very cool cover photo. A woman behind a van - such, grace and power combined. I think that’s the perfect way to describe this wonderful person.

Throughout the photoshoot and the interview, she brought such calm. Truly inspirational to be doing all of this with such grace.

In closing I leave you with Dayna’s advice to moms wanting to go off on their own.

“If I can do this with three boys, so can you. Being able to be flexible and switch from mummy to work mode and vice versa is key. Do not beat yourself up for something that you may not have gotten done today, you can put it at the top of your to-do list tomorrow and get it knocked off first thing next day.

You will toss up with, “have I made the right decision”, “is this worth the feeling of trying to be so many roles at once”, “but know that YES it is, they are looking on and they see what you do and once you include them in what you are doing, do not sugar coat, let them know how important what you do is to you and to them, they appreciate that and want to be a part of it and let them be as much as they can.”

Be sure to check out all of Dayna’s adventures at

www.facebook.com/dayna.abraham.7 or follow her on

Instagram @daynaabraham.