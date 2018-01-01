Come for the lime…Discover the Music

Production One Limited will stage the 16th edition of Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) on Saturday, March 17, at The Greens (Wasa Sports Grounds), Farm Road, St Joseph. Gates open from 3.30 pm and show time is 5 pm.}

As a special offer Early Bird Special offers a discounted price of $300 on all tickets purchased by Carnival Tuesday. General Admission tickets are priced at $350 and will be available at popular ticket outlets from Ash Wednesday, February 14.

A JAOTG spokesperson told the Guardian: “The theme of this year’s event is recognising the past as we look ahead. Jazz Artists on the Greens 2018: The 16th Edition celebrates the future of Caribbean jazz with the Greens’ debut of two young upcoming musicians — pianist Adan Hagley and the J9Quartet featuring Jeanine Ruiz; revels in the present with the première performance at the festival of Tropical Smooth Jazz star Elan Trotman of Barbados with his band Tropicality, while it looks back at the career of “our own” Caribbean Jazz pioneer, the late Ralph MacDonald with an all star celebration of his musical legacy — JAM ON THE GROOVE: A Tribute to Ralph MacDonald — starring Tony Paul & the JAOTG All Stars.

“The future of jazz composition and performance in the Caribbean is happening now. JAOTG is happy to continue to be a platform for young musicians marking their territory here with their sights on the world.”

This year marks the JAOTG debut of Hagley, a Trinidadian pianist, composer and arranger who is a Berklee College of Music graduate. Since returning to Trinidad, Haglehas been freelancing as a pianist with many of the country’s top acts including Vaughnette Bigford, Clive Zanda, Dean Williams, Tony Paul and Andy Narell to name a few. As a composer and arranger he has also been working in a variety of media including film music for award winning local films including Ryan Lee’s Flying the Coup. He has recently taken up the role of bandleader of his highly regarded nonet to perform his original compositions and arrangements, and he has been making the rounds in the local jazz festivals including Point Fortin Jazz and North Coast Jazz.

J9Quartet is a new collective of young musicians led by keyboardist, Jeanine Ruiz. A graduate of both UWI and UTT, Ruiz is a composer, arranger, producer and sound engineer also making her debut on the Greens in 2018. Her influences range from local jazz piano icon the late Dave Marcellin to international pianists including Japanese star Hiromi, Michel Camilo from the Dominican Republic, and jazz legends Bill Evans and Chick Corea. With this eclectic range, it is no wonder that Ruiz says that “her compositions are described as ‘Fusion’, which does not fall into any specific genre but comprises many styles based on Trinbago’s multiculturalism and other world music.”

The JAOTG spokesperson continued: “As if we don’t already know that those Bajans could play a mean sax, contemporary jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman raises the bar way over the top as he too makes his JAOTG debut in 2018.

“Trotman has quickly become one of jazz’s most thrilling and emotive performers as he continues to stand out and push boundaries as a composer, performer, teacher and recording artist. He has found his groove with the deliberate fusion of island rhythms with the tropes of smooth jazz.

“Trotman’s playing, though inspired by Grover Washington, Jr., Kirk Whalum and Najee, displays his own fresh ideas and distinctive tone. So much so that the New England Urban Music Awards, and The Barbados Music Awards both named him Jazz Artist of The Year on multiple occasions.

“As a recording artiste Elan has topped the Billboard Radio Charts over ten times including Heaven In Your Eyes, featuring Brian Simpson; Tradewinds, featuring Peter White; Master Blaster, and As, featuring Lin Rountree; Thoughts of Summer, featuring Will Downing; and, Smooth N Saxy.”

Whether it is Mister Magic, Just the Two of Us by Grover Washington, Jr. or Where is the Love?, and In the Name Of Love by Roberta Flack, or the eternal jams like Calypso Breakdown and Jam on the Groove,

Ralph MacDonald was the songwriter who brought these timeless classics to the world.

Jazz, funk, or calypso were among the genres that MacDonald mastered. Back in 1971, he even wrote an album of calypso tunes for Harry Belafonte, among them Don’t Stop the Carnival. In 2018, JAOTG will celebrate this “Trini to the bone” — MacDonald was born in Harlem, NY to famous Trinidad calypsonian Macbeth the Great and never abandoned his musical roots — with a tribute by the JAOTG All Stars led by leading saxophonist, popular jazz recording artiste and educator in his own right, Tony Paul (Anthony Woodroffe, Jr.).

Said the spokesperson: “Jazz Artists on the Greens has demystified jazz in T&T, and this year’s Come for the Lime...Discover the music! captures our unique way of enjoying this music here. It is a catchphrase that defines how to enjoy the largest Caribbean Jazz festival in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Walk with your blanket, your collapsible chair, your picnic basket and small cooler and an attitude that says one is here to enjoy great music, great ambience, great company.”

View the JAOTG Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/JazzArtistsOnTheGreens or log on to the official website http://www.jaotg.com for more details.

Tickets are available online at the JAOTG website and at selected locations nationwide or call to order at 6020-6920.