Treating ‘social jet lag’ after holidays

Holiday lethargy is real and contributes to loss productivity. Additionally, many of us return to work with holiday grief, stress or disappointments, which beg consideration because of the impact it can have on individuals and workplace communities.

Sometimes, in our workplaces not much emphasis is placed on these as issues for attention.

For the best among us, regardless of how much we love our jobs, we mostly return after holidays with negative vibes. The blues set about because we have destroyed our circadian rhythm, blown our eating schedules (and volume) and, occasionally, made work a blur with alcohol consumption.

Really, who can resist the goodness (temptations) of the Christmas holidays and New Year’s festivities?

Researchers say the first thing to do is to accept that you are blue and hungover and fully embrace it.

“Returning to our normal routine of early nights and waking up in the dark can induce what’s been dubbed ‘social jet lag.’ Symptoms might include: feeling sluggish, struggling to sleep, indigestion, loss of appetite, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, clumsiness, lack of energy and general fatigue,” said The Telegraph last January.

As someone concerned with workplace wellness and as a researcher of presenteeism—reporting to work ill or at suboptimal wellness—I suspect low productivity in these coming weeks has to be a concern for employers.

For many, going back to work after holidays creates anxiety for various reasons.

I am hoping these tips, will help make your return to work much smoother.

1 Buy a new outfit. Clothes is a healing balm for women and men. The thought of a new suit can lift the spirits.

2 Choose out clothes the night or days before. Planning what to wear for the entire first week can help you get into the idea you are no longer lounging on mornings having leisurely meals.

3 Change your alarm to something upbeat. Two weeks of irregular sleep patterns (not to mention irregular eating) throws the body-clocks out of synch. If you need help getting up and you hate alarms, then a favourite song/sound is a recommended start to your day.

4 Detox. Plan a breakfast that includes a green juice or green tea. Long ago, our parents would give us “Senna and salts” as purgatives after holidays. It is the same principle of cleansing experts say we need to feel energised as we embrace after-holidays “dread.” Detoxing reduces the effects of our excesses.

5 Get to work earlier than usual. Take your breakfast with you and start by cleaning your (work) mailbox and prioritising action/responses before the imminent office chatter. Then set yourself a timeframe for catching up—say 20 minutes to a half-hour—to appease your office relationships. Don’t try to catch up on everyone’s story in one day. Pace your conversations, there is work to be done. Now, back to answering emails.

For managers, accept that there is going to be loss productivity. Plan for it by being part of the catching up while ensuring there is a strategy to regain focus on productivity and deadlines. Do this without antagonising employees, inviting pointless resistance.

If I were a manager, I would set up the first day after the holidays as a sort of Les Rois (lewah—traditionally the Feast of the Epiphany). There would be a back-to-work breakfast/brunch toast with staff bringing holiday leftovers or freshly cooked food.

People would have opportunity to share holiday experiences and I would share the company’s 2018 outlook. Then, I would expect us to get back to work.

Additionally, I would be certain to have designated mental health first response leaders on high alert because the season brings with it disappointments, separations, interpersonal violence, addiction, debt/overspending, financial frustrations, sexual infractions, and many regrets.

n CAROLINE C RAVELLO is a strategic communications and media professional and a public health practitioner. She holds an MA with Merit in Mass Communications (University of Leicester) and is a Master of Public Health With Distinction (The UWI). Write to: [email protected]