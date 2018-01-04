Kes The Band celebrates Christmas at Woodford Cafe

Christmas came early to Chaguanas recently, as Woodford Café, located in Price Plaza, Chaguanas hosted its annual Christmas Soiree starring Kes The Band. Armed with their latest releases and Carnival 2018 offerings, the Dieffenthaller brothers and company invoked so much unscheduled singing and dancing that night, the rains also had to pay a visit to the popular restaurant and entertainment hub to cool things down.

“Christmas is a time for family,” said frontman Kees Dieffenthaller, “and we grew up in south Trinidad so our extended family really spans the length and breadth of the island now and hopefully it keeps growing.

We definitely enjoy spending time with our family, so this event holds a special place in our hearts and the management and staff of Woodford Café are like family now also, so it’s exactly the type of event we enjoy immensely because we’re surrounded by good energy and good vibes throughout.”

Good vibes prevailed throughout the course of the night as the crowd gathered from early and jockeyed for positions near the stage and other suitable vantage points throughout the venue. Special guest act, Jerome “Rome” Priscilla warmed up the audience with his string of double entendre Parang Soca hits, alongside comrade, Denis “Del Torro” Bishram.

Taking the stage just before midnight, Kes The Band delivered a full hour of musical energy starting with its 2018 Carnival hitbound Hello. The session also included a variety of singles from the band’s extensive catalogue. With Kees sharing hits like Fallin, Return, Ting, True Masqueraders, Rose Garden, Jam, Look For Dat, Million and Workout like early Christmas presents, the Woodford Café staff also shared 2-4-1 drink specials and tasty hors d’oeuvres to complete the “gift-giving” experience.

“We love having Kees here for Christmas,” said Woodford Café owner, Benny Hatem, “because that definitely makes our customers happy, which is one of our top priorities. We have watched this band grow from strength to strength over the past decade and have been happy to support them and consider them as part of the Woodford Café family.

“Like Kees ‘Christmas is about family,’ so we’re here tonight to celebrate the season and the occasion with family and friends. On behalf of the management and staff of Woodford Café, I would like to extend best wishes and warmest greetings to the people of Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

“I personally believe that our music and culture is a driving force and the life blood of the country, so, as we prepare to enter a new year and prepare for the Carnival season ahead, let us make an extra effort to appreciate, respect and support our own.”

Energised by the Christmas Soiree, Kes The Band journeyed to Toronto, Canada, the following day to perform at the annual Soca or Die event on the Friday night. The band is also preparing for its fifth Carnival concert event—Tuesday On The Rocks 5 (TOTR 5)—which is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 at O2 Park in Chaguaramas.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what we love,” said Hans Dieffenthaller, drummer in the band and the eldest of the Dieffenthaller brothers. “We all had a dream as kids and we took different paths as life led us along, but now we’re in this wonderful place where music fills our days and nights and we make magic on stage and connect with people from all around the planet.

“TOTR 5 is going to be a movie as we celebrate the fifth installment, reminisce on the past and shed light on the future.

“TOTR is where we combine Sokah and Salsa, Dance and Dancehall, pop, rock, calypso and everything groovy and bubbly to set off the Carnival right. Looking forward to seeing all our friends and family there.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone and let’s make 2018 a magical time.”