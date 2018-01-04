Spotlight shines on El Luengo youth

Members of the El Luengo Community Council have been working toward creating a learning environment conducive for educational strengthening for their youth. This dream is quickly materialising through the recent development at the community centre, after receiving a grant from the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) which funds community initiatives.

The Community Council partnered with the Digicel Foundation to find ways to use education as a mechanism for sustainable development. The funding was used to purchase furniture and equipment such as chairs, desks, white boards, books as well as computers to outfit a lab.

Located in Maracas St Joseph, the El Luengo residents volunteered their time building the computer lab, constructing a bookcase, painting, setting up the computers and installing additional security features at the community centre.

Mary Reyes, president of the Community Council was elated to have received the funding, and attributed the success of the programme to the commitment and drive of the villagers.

Computer literacy classes will be conducted at the community centre and the group plans to use a blended approach to learning, with the hopes of reducing school drop-outs and encourage more parental involvement. The space will be utilised in other income-generating initiatives, to off-set the cost of running the community centre.