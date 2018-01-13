A visit to Turure River Watersteps

On Sunday, Island Hikers will visit the Turure Watersteps in North East Trinidad. The expedition leaves Arima at 7.45 am.

The Turure River, with its multi-steps of fascinating waterfalls is an ecological gem. Located in the evergreen valley of Cumaca, its source originated from the limestone region of Platanal and deposited along its bed are layers of sedimentary rock.

The river is a nature lover’s delight filled with Jacuzzi-like pools and picturesque waterfalls. The stone along its course magnificently carved into a design of natural water-steps that gradually rise to a series of captivating chutes. The main river attraction is the long horizontal falls, which resembles a curtain as the water descends along the bedrock. At its base, there is a plunge pool, and the falls provide a safe and fun opportunity to rock climb. Further upstream there are other fascinating jewels to discover, and there is a small cave situated under one of the overhangs. During the rainy season when the water pressure is more powerful it is the best time to see the real splendour of the Turure Watersteps.

The exploration starts from the Turure Bridge on the Cumaca Road in Valencia, and it takes 30 minutes to reach the first set of limestone pavements. The trail positioned parallel to the river crosses its path on several occasions. The vegetation is mainly Mora forest, and most of the expedition is a short walk alongside the river’s bank.

Along the way, there is a short hill to ascend, to bypass the river and get further upstream. The deposits of calcium carbonate on some of the rocks make them more manageable for walking and less slippery.

The serenity of the forest comes alive with the courtship display of the white-bearded manakin (manacus manacus trinitatis) and the echoing sound of the bearded bellbird (procnias averano carnobarba).

In recent times, loose silt from extensive quarrying polluted the river causing landslides and endangerment to wildlife.

• For more details visit www.Islandhikers.com or call Marcia (490-2421); Jamal (761-1889); and, Mario (749-2956).

MORE INFO

Assembly: 7 am; Corner of O’meara Road & Churchill Roosevelt Highway (next to the Doubles vendors), Arima.

Departing time: 7.45 am

Starting location: From Valencia Junction drive east on the Valencia / Toco Road for 3km to the Cumaca Road. Turn left on the Cumaca Road and head north for 4km to the Turure Bridge.

Rating: 3 fair

Hiking time: 30 minutes to Watersteps

The hike is suitable for small children five years and older.