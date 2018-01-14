Making positive changes

Deepak Chopra is an American author, public speaker, alternative medicine advocate and a prominent figure in the New Age movement. Through his books and videos, he has become one of the best-known and wealthiest figures in alternative medicine.

Deepak Chopra reveals “the forgotten miracle”—the body’s infinite capacity for change and renewal.

He says you cannot take advantage of this miracle, unless you are willing to completely reinvent your body, transforming it from a material object to a dynamic, flowing process. Your physical body is a fiction.

Every cell is made up of two invisible ingredients: awareness and energy.

Chopra offers a course that teaches that transformation can’t stop with the body; it must involve the soul. The soul—seemingly invisible, aloof and apart from the material world—actually creates the body. Only by going to the level of the soul will you access your full potential, bringing more intelligence, creativity and awareness into every aspect of your life.

In this powerful yet easy to follow on-line course, Chopra shows us how to commit ourselves to deeper awareness, focus on relationships instead of consumption, embrace every day as a new world and transcend the obstacles that afflict our body and mind.

Reinventing the Body, Resurrecting the Soul delivers ten breakthroughs—five for the body, five for the soul—that lead to self-transformation. In clear, accessible terms.

Deepak Chopra has inspired millions with his profound teachings over the years. His bestselling books have explored the mind/body connection and the power of spirit.

With his latest book, he invites you to experience with him the miracles that unfold when we connect the body directly to the awesome mysteries that give life meaning–directly to the soul.

When you have completed this journey, after reinventing your body and resurrecting your soul, the ecstasy of true wholeness becomes possible for the very first time.

The course includes the following topics:

• The Forgotten Miracle

• From Breakdown To Breakthrough

• Your Physical Body Is A Fiction

• Your Real Body Is Energy

• Awareness Has Magic

• You Can Improve Your Genes

• Time Is Not Your Enemy

• The Soul Is Your Spiritual Body

• There Is An Easier Way To Live

• Love Awakens The Soul

• Be As Boundless As Your Soul

• The Fruit Of Surrender Is Grace

• The Universe Evolves Through You

• 10 Steps to Wholeness

