Message of love from ace panman

Pan ambassador and studio musician Jason “Peanuts” Isaac, who played the pan for Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) Pan Badjohns song, is now home for Carnival 2018 after running from the bitter New York cold.

Isaac, also called “Jabber,” is pushing a message of love through music words and pan.

His brand new CD is called King of the Hill.

This CD, which follows on the heels of his debut CD Peanut Punch, features 12 wonderful pan songs, including his most celebrated piece Pan Redemption.

Also on the CD will be Jam Dem Raw, Vibes Of A Madman, Pan Turbulence, Hard Wine, Ruction, Ten Commandments of Pan and other songs.

In 2010, he ruled the airwaves with his killer hit, Pan Redemption, now rated as a classic song like Duke’s Harps of Gold, the late Andre Tanker’s Steel band Times and other songs crafted for the pan.

Isaac, a musically literate pannist, composer and arranger based in the USA, is a prominent member of the Brooklyn community who plays at weddings, funerals, concerts and other events.

He also holds workshops on pan when invited by colleges and universities.

The soft-spoken pan giant makes the annual pilgrimage to Trinidad to work and make contact with members of the pan fraternity.

He is working single pan band Stardust Steel Orchestra, of which he is a founding member.

Stardust has risen from the ashes of Boystown Steel Orchestra of Point Cumana, Carenage.

Isaac is concerned about “the pulling and tugging” in the pan fraternity and the disrespect shown to pan song composers, banditry, domestic violence, gun violence and “the lack on love in the country.”

He hopes that his song The Message will create a change and foster love among Trinbagonians.

He is also hoping panmen will settle their differences and take the pan to higher heights.

While in Trinidad, he is hoping to lay the groundwork for The Pan Arrangers and Composers Association (PACA) and his Jason Pan Academy (JPA).

KEITH ANDERSON

