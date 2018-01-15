Legends take calypso Vintage Fuh So!

Vintage Fuh So! is one of the most keenly anticipated Carnival events on the Carnival calendar, simply because it is quite unique. The Holy Name Convent Past Pupils Association (HNCPPA) brings together calypso legends of a glorious era, sometimes with a modern twist, for an evening which is very special, somewhat nostalgic, a lot of fun, and with a focus on superb entertainment. The fact that there is local food and premium refreshments available is a bonus.

This year’s Vintage Fuh So! – A Night with the Bards takes place at Queen’s Hall on Friday, January 19, from 7.30 pm.

Each year the HNCPPA attracts top caliber performers and this year it is no different and the 2018 production, whose theme is A Night with the Bards, will feature legendary and top notch vintage calypsonians. The cast includes lyrical and humorous calypsonian Crazy, cultiple Chutney Soca Monarch Rikki Jai, the mysterious and mesmerising Shadow and dynamic Rapso trio, 3 Canal.

The Vintage Fuh So! audience is usually over 30, has a great appreciation for local culture, and is enthusiastic about the disappearing art form of “kaiso.”

It is not always that we get an opportunity to promote excellence and to support, youth, education and culture in one event, so come out and support the HNCPPA on Friday, January 19.

More info

Tickets for Vintage Fuh So! – A Night with the Bards are recession-priced at $300 and proceeds will go to the HNC Past Pupils Trust Fund, established by the Association in 2002. The Fund provides scholarships to deserving students of the school each year, and assists the developmental programmes of this over 100-year old educational institution.