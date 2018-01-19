Estate 101 benefits Bishops fete

For Carnival 2018, the Bishop Anstey High School Old Hilarians’ Association received a major boost from local special events venue Estate 101 for the staging of its annual all-inclusive fund-raiser.

The 2018 all-inclusive fete, which usually takes place on the school’s Keate Street, Port-of-Spain compound, was this year held at Estate 101 in Maraval.

As venue sponsor, the Estate 101 staff was pleased to lend its lush, luxurious location to this event which has previously aided with the construction of the Anstey building (which houses the schools administrative offices, art room, staff room, sick room and Form 6 class rooms) on Chancery Lane as well as the school’s environmental science block and any general maintenance or repair of the school.

With the theme Cocktails, Denim & Diamonds, the Bishop’s fete was well attended and featured a spacious, festive atmosphere with several fete food favourites which included geera pork, curry, stewed meats & pelau, top-notch drinks, entertainment and amenities.

The event attracted a sizeable crowd which consisted of local politicians, media personalities and the nation’s feting elite who partied the night away to pulsating performances by soca artistes such as Iwer George, Dil-e-Nadan, Patrice Roberts, Marzeville, Shal Marshal and Voice.

The Estate 101 staff members utilised their creativity and special events expertise to add to the fete’s first rate ambience, hospitality and décor. The chic environment also offered the perfect backdrop for many eager patrons’ unique photo opportunities and selfies during the fete.

At the event several past pupils and the OHA members were seen enjoying the fruits of their labour. When asked about Estate 101’s support of this year’s fete one member of the planning committee shared, “We are indeed pleased and privileged to have them on-board as partner this year. It is a wonderful gesture on their part and their support has certainly helped to sustain the fantastic patron experience of this event.”

This act of philanthropy and corporate social responsibility not only supported local culture as the Bishop’s Fete is an annual staple in the Carnival calendar but most notably, it benefitted the school’s fund-raising activities in a truly large measure.

On February 10, Estate 101 will be hosting the third edition of its Carnival Saturday All-Inclusive affair which promises to deliver the very best in premium cuisine, beverages, and ambience as well as local and regional live entertainment.