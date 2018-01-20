Adventure to Sombasson Waterfall

The hikers of Fitness Walkers will visit yet another virgin trail deep in the Heights of Guanapo. Today’s trek will take hikers to the Sombasson Waterfall, a spectacular 50-foot single drop fall located 8km northeast of the Guanapo Quarry in the dense forest of the Heights of Guanapo region.

To the west of the fall is the agricultural community of Lalaja and further north is the village of Brasso Seco. Its river source from the northern foothills of El Cerro Del Aripo (940metres) and situated above the falls there are a series of magnificent cascades. Deep down in the valley, there is the Guanapo River and Gorge, which flows from another river source coming from Lalaja. The Sombasson River eventually surges as a tributary at the mouth of the Guanapo Gorge, and along its path, there is the Tombasson or Guanapo Falls.

The expedition starts from the quarry and the uphill trek will take two to two-and-a-half hours. The first part of the walk is north alongside the Guanapo River to a junction where there is a forest sign with the words Sombasson Trace.

Cacao, once widely cultivated in the area, and the bench road continues to the top of the mountain in Lalaja. At this point, the trail ascends northeast and then descends to the river to the starting point of the gorge.

The trail continues across the river on the other side of the bank where the journey to the falls is a 4km uphill climb. Further along, the trail eventually comes to an intersection where the path on the right advances to the falls.

INFO

Contact Mario 749-2956, Jamal 761-1889 or Marcia 490-2421 or www.islandhikers.com

Sombasson Waterfall hiking details:

Assembly: 7 am, corner of O’Meara Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arima.

Rating: 6 challenging

Hiking time: 2 -2 1/2hours one-way.

Note: does not require one to get wet or swim