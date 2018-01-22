I plan to leave a legacy

Since appearing as a solo act back in 2013 with the single Big People Ting, it has just got better for Sherwin “M1” Jeremiah.

Last year the Action hitmaker had a bountiful season having released several tracks some of which were collaborations and even had some artistes knocking on his door for compositions. To this he tells the T&T Guardian, “When you are asked to write for artistes who are considered game changers in the soca arena, you know your stuff is good and quality meets quality.”

For 2018, the 37-year-old Sangre Grande native is ensuring he gets in on the best of the short Carnival season. His offerings this year include Wuk dat, Looking for ting, Blow d horn, Wake up, and Cool but deadly, a collaboration with the Vikings’ Bunji Garlin and wife Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez.

But the song that’s really a catch this season is his Ups and Downs on the popular Upendo Riddim produced by Lenky and Nine Mind. Last year Jeremiah told the T&T Guardian he wanted to get into what he calls soca commentary as he wants to address the social ills in T&T.

Jeremiah certainly walked the talk and this year he scripted a fun, cool, catchy song that doesn’t only make you dance, but spreads the message of non-violence against women.

“This is something I always wanted to sing about, plus I have sisters a mom and plenty female friends. I just wanted to send a pertinent message but not make it sound too heavy where people can’t party to the song, so it’s a little light with some humour but underscores a real and serious message,” says Jeremiah.

He also made good on another goal-that was to host his own concert. On January 27, at the Arima Velodrome, Jeremiah will host a mini concert where he will be sharing with his fans his past and present songs.

“This is really a big deal for me because sometimes when you are working so hard towards something you tend to forget all the things that you did before that you don’t give yourself credit for. It’s nice to stop and realise yes, you have been making a contribution,” he communicates.

With the spirit of soca obviously working in his favour, Jeremiah relates in response to our question about plans for the future.

“Listen, I have come this far with very little on my side, so I know I can go even further now with some support. I’m going to keep making good music, pushing the envelope and building myself as an artiste and entrepreneur professionally and musically. My plan is to leave a legacy,” ended Jeremiah.