Renegades gives voice to a Year for Love

With the homicide rate at mid-January being more than the number of days in the month, the bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra is supporting love this year. Unable to “sit-down” and “rock back” at this time of year became apparent as preparations for the 2018 National Panorama competition has seen the band bubbling a cool heat in the panyard nightly.

Known for its fiery performing speed, this year sees a shift, as captain Candice Andrews and manager Michael Marcano gave way to the band’s arranger, Duvonne Stewart’s confidence of slowing-down of things a bit in support of offering to the competition, Year for Love, sung by the 2016-17 and youngest International Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis.

In his song, 25-year-old St Louis is trying to discern from the youth “What you fighting for? What you killing for?” strongly advising: “We don’t need no more…if they distress my people,” take heed, “fire go bun dem, because this is the year for love” (of life) and so, correspondingly, Renegades, has signalled a warning to their musical opponents.

For Panorama 2018, while with a slower rendition, take heed, “this is the year for love” (of life) but musically, “fire go bun….”

A beacon for its east Port-of-Spain community, Renegades is currently the only large band retaining a National Panorama hat-trick, and not to be outdone, is currently the only senior band whose junior arm, RYSO (Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra), retains a national junior panorama competition beaver-trick—2014,15,16 and 17.

For 2018, RYSO, which practices for Panorama at the senior band’s yard from 3-6 pm, will deliver for the junior competition, the Nailah Blackman’s rendition of Sokah as arranged by Andrew Charles.

Renegades’ Carnival Committee chairman Gregory Thomas said, “For Carnival 2018, Renegades, in conjunction with the Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors team, will be presenting Smooth Sailing…Masters of the Art in the Small-Band category. The combined carnival Monday and Tuesday presentation will be managed from their two respective mas camps; Smooth Sailing: at the Renegades’ Charlotte Street panyard, while Masters of the Art: corner of Archer Street and Jerningham Avenue, Belmont.”

The presentation aims to pay tribute to mas icons. Music will be supplied by the RYSO and DJ Dynamic Sounds Costumes are $1,400, $800 and $500.

T-shirts range from $95-$120.

Renegades thanks its long-standing sponsor, bpTT, all supporters and members, and invites all to their yard, particularly today, to start celebrations for their 70th anniversary love experience—their performance for the judges during the National Panorama preliminary round.

While this beloved twin-island closely cites the hectic celebratory season called carnival, the members and family of Renegades are raising their voices to the youth, et al: “if you are feeling distressed, pick-up a pan stick; pick-up a pan…strongly refuse and bravely put-down the guns, drugs and violence.”

For more info: Masters of the Art (491-5949) and Smooth Sailing (761-9857, 627-1543, 684-1913, 682-6530).