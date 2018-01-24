It is perilous to live sans humanite

Part of what prompted this discourse on our response to other people’s nakedness was a comment I heard in passing. Someone on a local television station commented about our present-day reaction to peoples’ bodies lying dead on the roadside. It may have been a minister and what I heard struck me as something profound.

He said (paraphrasing), in time past when we stopped by an accident on the roadway our first instinct was to find someone close by with a white sheet and cover the body until the authorities arrive.

What he observed was that our first reaction now is one more inclined to impulsively pull out mobile phone cameras, take a photograph, and share instantly.

That felt so cold. I kept thinking all morning: what has overcome us? Is that simple, unthinking action a reflection of a more complex shift in our society?

Are we morphing into a callousness, which sets aside our feelings and humanity for the indiscreet moment of morbid pleasure? Or is the power of being the one in the know, in the moment, the first to capture and share so compelling that we are numb to people’s suffering and the anguish of those closest to them?

Creating media text (news, features, photographs, etc) has always been fascinating but, for a long time, that responsibility and power were held in the hands of a few who practised in traditional media.

The power given by new media to the global citizenry is untamed, unpredictable, and definitely unmanageable.

Unimaginable too, as I find it heady to be exposed to so much of and about so many people who would otherwise have remained vague realities—at least to me.

This familiarity allows for a view of our humanity that I think I remain unprepared to experience. I speak of heavy doses of the parts of us that are angry, crude, corrupt, bigoted, racist, ugly, and boorish, of which there is always an overflow.

That overexposure has forced me to both see and accept that many of us are gliding through life with a hit-or-miss agenda, in the hope that somehow the universe will provide favour and we’d make it through life unscathed.

In the meantime, those whose misfortunes such as ill health, untimely death, nakedness on the streets on a Tuesday (that is not the one before Ash Wednesday), bankruptcy, broken relationships, and any hardship that attends, are exposed and are at the misjudgment and additional punishment of those who believe their position to be more secure.

That is just wrong. It is revolting but so unbelievably a human reaction. Still, it does not have to be the humanity we choose if we only understand that people’s wellbeing is neither a joking matter, nor a point for ridicule. People’s misfortunes in health or otherwise should make us more contemplative, more concerned, and prompt better responses from us.

The truth is, we are all taken in by one “condition” or another, no one better than the other, none really without their failing side, only some who are better at keeping their misfortunes veiled or ignoring it while jeering at the other person.

I stand naked before the truth of myself. I wish that for everyone I know because you cannot imagine the emancipation of accepting the worse in yourself and being able to see it as the process towards what you have become or are becoming. It forces me to be watchful about making judgment of others.

Instead of resorting to the platform of ridicule, I wonder, what if we use the naked man on the street to measure our own standing?

The current voyeurism in which we engage using the power of media to shame or overexpose those down on their luck or those who are obviously experiencing mental health challenges is a dangerous route to unseating our humanity.

This is an appeal to the lingering civility in each of us.

n CAROLINE C RAVELLO is a strategic communications and media professional and a public health practitioner. She holds an MA with Merit in Mass Communications (University of Leicester) and is a Master of Public Health With Distinction (The UWI). Write to: [email protected]