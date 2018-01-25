Carnival comedy is serious business

There are so many elements to Carnival; the music, the fetes, the pan, and the mas, but then, there is the laughter, the humour and the bacchanal.

There was a time when you had to go to a calypso tent or wait for the “ole” mas competitions to hear and see some of the best jokes, skits and comedy of the season, but no longer.

Comedy shows have become part of the Carnival calendar and with that in mind, Spektakula Promotions is putting on a chance for Trinbagonians and visitors to forget some of their worries, with, its show the Amalgamated Security Karnival Komedy Spektakula.

But, what is Karnival Komedy Spektakula? It is a show in which you can see all your favourite comedians on stage delivering their funniest jokes and the guarantee is that they will make you roll in the aisles with laughter.

Bringing their “jokiest” jokes to the stage will be all of the superstars of comedy including Nikki Crosby, Errol Fabien, Tommy Joseph, Leary Joseph, Crazy Contagious Crew, D Saint, Louis Antoine, Nuts Landing, Princess Magret, Allan D Entertainer, Damien Melville, Wendell Etienne, plus many more.

These names represent some of the best in the business so patrons can expect non-stop, rib-tickling laughter from beginning to end.

Many of these artistes are talented in areas other than acting. Errol Fabien, for example, has been involved in many aspects of the performing arts as an actor, presenter, writer, producer, emcee, comedian and director for stage, radio and television. For years he was co-host of the morning radio programme Mixed Nuts subsequently sharing the spotlight with George Gonzalez on Gayelle’s Sunset Strip show.

One of the Caribbean’s foremost comedians and master of ceremonies, Tommy Joseph has been in the business for well over a couple decades, especially at Carnival time. Apart from being an entertainer who offers unusual and hilarious characterisations of various personalities, both local and foreign, he is also a successful entrepreneur and radio presenter at GML flagship station 105.1FM.

An added attraction is expected to be a showcase of the most humourous calypsoes sung for Carnival 2018, and an Extempo War by the country’s best practitioners in that genre of the art form.

For more Information call 628-8700

TICKET INFO

Admission allows for two persons on one ticket, and “early bird” general admission tickets cost a whopping $100 less.

Tickets are available at Cleve’s – Frederick Street; Crosby’s – St James; all Cache outlets; Rodney’s Supermarket – Arima; Sinanan Drugs – Sangre Grande; Hilltop Pharmacy – Sangre Grande; Ramsingh’s – Couva & Chaguanas; Atherley’s – Sutton Street, San Fernando; Seon’s Bar – San Fernando; Sinanan Drug World – Penal; and, all NLCB Lotto Outlets

ABOUT KARNIVAL KOMEDY SPEKTAKULA

Karnival Komedy Spektakula takes place over six big nights at venues conveniently located across the country.

The nights of laughter are scheduled for Friday, January 26 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) in Port-of-Spain; Friday, February 2 at Samar Entertainment Complex, Penal; Saturday, February 3 at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas; Sunday, February 4 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya; Friday, February 9 at North Eastern College, Sangre Grande; and Saturday, February 10 at Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.