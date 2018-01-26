Central mas needs money

The Chaguanas Carnival Committee (CCC) is appealing for financial assistance from the private sector. This call was made by Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan on Sunday when the CCC launched celebrations in Central with a showcase of the Klassic Ruso Calypso Tent at the Chaguanas Market Car Park.

Boodhan, who is also co-ordinator for celebrations, said the National Carnival Commission (NCC) has not released any monies as yet for celebrations . He said festivities would cost around around $360,000.

However, Boodhan was hopeful that monies from the NCC would come by next week.

Boodhan said activities have been tremendoulsly scaled down and would take place at Ramsaran Street beginning with Kiddies Carnival on Sunday, February 11, followed by J’Ouvert and the parade of the bands on Tuesday.

Boodhan said security would be high and the CCC has already beginning co-ordinating with the police and relevant security agencies to ensure that celebrations run smoothly.