Panorama preliminary winner showers love

Not only loving the refreshing vibes and sound of being champs once again this year, having regained such status in the just-concluded preliminary round of the 2018 national Panorama competition with A Year for Love, bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra is also celebrating their 70th anniversary.



With splendid successes after a humble beginning in 1948; surviving herculean challenges to accumulate impressive accolades, Renegades has stamped its history (in part) in documentary form; established a successful youth orchestra; won the most Panorama competitions; and other noteworthy accomplishments.

With valiant commitment from its 48-year corporate sponsor, British Petroleum T&T LLC (bpTT) the steel orchestra has grown to self-fulfilment and maintained momentum.

This prized possession—the partnership—however, brings more meaning to both entities when returns are fruitful as parties live up to their responsibilities.

Renegades continues to step up to the plate through thick and thin, while bpTT maintains momentum, confidently championing any challenges visited upon them, proving that through mutual respect and commitment, long-standing relationships between corporate sponsors and steel orchestras can be realised.

Renegades is happy to learn that this year Shell is joining with the Woodbrook-based steel orchestra, Invaders.

First tied in 1960, 58 years ago, bpTT Renegades congratulates Shell Invaders, and wishes this rejuvenated merging a stronger one, full of more love, commitment, loyalty and longevity.

Renegades takes this opportunity to congratulate Invaders on qualifying for the semifinal round of the Panorama competition, and also to thank the Renegades’ team for a job well done, mindful that this is a year of love and to not play with fire.