Year for Love for the ladies

Aaron “Voice” St Louis thrilled the sold out audience which included Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gasby Dolly, at Calypso thru the Years, held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port-of- Spain, on Saturday evening.

At 25 and the youngest entertainer to win the International Soca Monarch title, having won it in 2016 and followed up defending in 2017, Voice is seeking a triple-crown this year with his hugely popular Year for Love, and has announced that he is entering the National Calypso Monarch competitionas well. If this achievement is made, he will also be the youngest contestant to capture that title, beating Chuck Gordon who won it in 2014 at age 26. Voice’s Year for Love was also the tune of choice for bpTT Renegades and Desperadoes at last Sunday’s National Panorama semifinals, he bands that topped the competition for large conventional steelbands.

Barbados artistes Robert “Rupee” Clarke and krosfyah’s Edwin Yearwood, were added to the star studded cast of young artistes, which promised a mix of talented acts.

Saturday’s show began promptly on time, a trademark of show promoter Frank Martineau, with reigning Humorous CalypsoMonarch Brother Ebony, Willard “Relator” Harris and Lord Funny starting the ball rolling with a combination of their popular humorous hits. These ‘elders’ kept the energy alive with the highly spirited audience.

Winston Henry, The Explainer, had the crowd singing during his performance of Ras Mas and the hugely popular Lorraine. He drew reference to T&T’s high murder rate and called for the relevant authorities to try harder to appease the current crime situation as he performed Pow Pow.

Timothy Watkins, better known as Baron, thrilled the audience with his distinctive sweet voice and melodies as he performed Lady and Sweet Soca Man.

But the evening belonged to Lord Nelson. Touted as “the oldest performing calypsonian in the house” by MC Errol Fabian, at 87- years, he was applauded as he appeared on stage dressed in a very elegant deep blue suit, with matching headwear and hand towel.

Walking onstage with a matching blue cane, Nelson soon proved it was only part of his fashion ensemble as it was soon tossed to the side as he went into his “dance routine.”

Nello’s only sign of age was his admittance to the audience that he now favours himself as a “Disco Grandaddy” before singing his hits Disco Daddy and then Meh Lover.

Nelson literally had patrons standing and dancing in their seats and also received a standing ovation from Minister Gadsby Dolly The show played through the weekend at various locations across the island, ending at Clifton Hill Beach Club, Point Fortin.

Because of overwhelming public demand Calypso thru the Years will be repeated on Friday at Napa, with the addition of Kees Dieffenthaller and Patrice Roberts, two artistes who are on heavy rotation on the airwaves for their songs Hello and Star the Party, respectively.

STORY and PHOTOS BY

DAVID WEARS

