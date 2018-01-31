Judah’s creative world

Twenty-year-old Judah Crichlow from Belmont is the digital artist behind the illustrative series she named Trinidad Illustrated.

The series captures historical sites and buildings as well as contemporary architecture. She shares with the T&T Guardian a bit of life as a digital artist, her aspirations and future goals.

Q: Why digital art? Was it something you always wanted to do?

ANSWER: Art in general was something that always interested me. For CSEC I did Visual Arts which focused on traditional media such as painting and drawing but I knew this type of media was not what I was interested. The first design software that I got on my laptop was Adobe Illustrator and I was immediately drawn to creating digital art. At this point, I knew that Graphic Design was a field that I was interested in so I decided to pursue it at COSTAATT.

Your current work Trinidad Illustrated, tell us about that. What exactly is this and was the inspiration behind it?

Trinidad Illustrated was aproject that I’ve wanted to start for a long time but I kept postponing it due to my constant workload (school assignments and business clients). Last semester, I was given a Social Media Communication project where we had the opportunity to promote a personal project using various social media platforms. This is when I decided to finally take up the challenge to do it. I would say my inspiration stemmed from my love for architecture as well as my willingness to take up challenging tasks. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I can overcome these challenges. My vision for Trinidad Illustrated is to create timeless pieces of artwork of the popular and even the not-so-popular places, people and sceneries in Trinidad then eventually Tobago and beyond.

I haven’t seen much of it done locally so I’m hoping that this can be the start of a new wave of art for local creatives.

We understand that you were home-schooled until you entered secondary school. What was that experience like, and do you think it may have in anyway encouraged your creativity?

I was homeschooled along with my two older siblings by my mother until doing SEA and passing for St François Girls’ College. This was an invaluable experience. As a child, being homeschooled, to me, meant more time to play and explore.

Because my mother was able to teach on a one-on-one level, classes were shorter and I had more time for extra-curricular activities such as gymnastics, lawn tennis and piano classes since I didn’t have homework to catch up on after school like some of my other friends did.

I was also part of a homeschool group where, once a week, I spent the day interacting with other homeschoolers and doing group activities such as cooking, PE, arts and craft, Spanish, character development and field trips. Of course, arts and craft was my favourite class. I do believe that being homeschooled encouraged my creativity because I was given more time and space to explore and develop as an individual.

A lot of people that I encounter believe that homeschoolers are totally antisocial and naive however all the homeschoolers that I’ve had the opportunity to interact with are some of the most outgoing and adventurous people I know.

Lion of Judah Designs, your company is fairly new, how are you going to distinguished yourself from other digital artists and what are the innovations of Lion of Judah Designs?

The more I practice my digital art, the more I develop my unique style. I’ve recently started using more textures and incorporating effects to add more character to the illustrations I produce. I haven’t really seen it done that often. From comparing my more recent art to the work of other digital artists, I can see the difference.

What is the toughest thing about being a digital artist? To me, the toughest part of being a digital artist is the poor value that some might place on the work. Because digital illustrations simplify what you might see in a photo, some might assume that the art itself is easy to produce. This usually is not the case. Illustrating can be very tedious and more complicated that it looks. Because it is undervalued, it is difficult to find clients who value the work and are willing to pay for it.

At your company you act in many roles being the graphic artist, photographer and videographer.

Does this get hectic for you at all?

Do you plan on getting a team?

Although I have my own company, I have close friends who are also designers. We have each other’s backs when things get hectic. We have plans on expanding and eventually opening our own company as we all have individual strong points that work well together. I don’t know many females in this industry so I am glad that I have them at my side.

We read that eventually you want to pursue the dream job of a traveling photo-journalist. If this dream comes true; what about Lion of Judah Designs?

The good thing about this career path is that I can continue working no matter where I am in the world once I have my laptop and internet access. So Lion of Judah Designs would still remain up and running. If Lion of Judah Designs turns into more than a freelance business, I will have my partners and employees to run the business when I am not in the country.

Do you believe a digital artist can have a lucrative career in T&T? If yes, how so? If not, why? And what would you suggest or recommend?

I would love if digital artists could have lucrative careers in T&T! I believe it is possible but before that happens, the mindset when it comes to how creatives in general are viewed needs to chance. Our work needs to be valued for what it is. I’ve seen amazing talent and work being produced locally but for some reason, it’s hard for the artist and their work to be recognised and valued. I believe that partm of the reason why our work is undervalued is because most people are unaware of what goes on before the final artwork is presented and how many hours of practice goes into improving a skill. One way I try to change this is by informing clients about how much time and effort it takes to product a particular piece of artwork.

If you can change the world through digital art, what would you do?

I share my art on social mediaand when I do, it makes people happy. With all the chaos going on, I feel like sharing happiness can change T&T and change the world. I don’t want people to just look at the art that I share but I also want to inspire others to create art of their own and express themselves. I tell people that illustrating is like therapy to me. Although the work can be tedious, for some reason, it brings me peace. My friends have noticed this as well and they started creating their own digital art. I want to keep this momentum going and encourage others to find an avenue, whether it be digital art, music, dancing, and poetry, make it your own then share it with the world.

Using three words, give advice to other young people like you, wanting to get involved in digital art.

Take the leap.