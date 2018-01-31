Law students graduate in Cunupia

The Institute of Law and Academic Studies (ILAS) held its ceremony for the presentation of the graduates for the graduating class of 2017 earlier this month at Genspec Auditorium, at Warren Road, Cunupia.

Over 70 students graduated with a LLB degree from the University of London.

Special awards went to several students including Rhonddall Feeles who got a humanitarian award for his work with single fathers.

Greetings came from Madame Justice of Appeal Charmaine AJ Pemberton JA, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court of T&T.