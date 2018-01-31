Naked and free

One of the most valuable experience I have had in managing decades of mental health difficulties is the opportunity to bare myself before me and before others.

I remember very early wanting to be able to tell everyone I met about my experience, but on every occasion, from secondary school, to church, to university, to dating, among friends and relatives, wherever, I have always been made to feel like I am trespassing on some unidentified space by being open about my struggles.

The desire to be free of some of the internal burdens one carry when one faces mental ill health is painfully burdensome in a society such as T&T. I am thinking it may be equally difficult or greater even in other societies but this is my community and here the prejudices run high.

Not only do we have an elevated incidence of prejudice, but here there seem to exist a freedom to be as openly and boisterously bigoted as you wish to be against those you do not understand.

There is almost an unspoken campaign that promotes pouring scorn and derision on those who appear different from us in any way.

But I was always right about speaking openly about the struggles to maintain my mental wellbeing. I know that now more than ever as people constantly bear witness to the fruits in their lives because I dared to be naked. Sometimes I try to remember what it was like in those days when I lived in the pretence that society/community expects of me.

Leading the way in speaking openly has prompted all kinds of actions and reactions in T&T. Not all have been complimentary but last week, Prof Gerard Hutchinson voiced his view on this and I was pleasantly surprised, humbled and really pumped by what he said.

Speaking at the opening of T&T’s first-ever Mental Health First Response Leadership Training & Coaching programme in St Augustine, hosted by Create Better Minds, Prof Hutchinson attributed much of what is taking place in mental health and wellbeing in T&T to my willingness to lay it all bare in an effort to create a movement towards more positive conversations, actions and reactions to mental health here.

Prof Hutchinson encouraged participants at that training session to “be part of the movement that seeks to make mental health be regarded more positively in the population” as he reflected on our collective crises here in T&T and our individual distress.

On the latter, the Professor said much of the social crisis occurring can be attributed to damaged mental health either from historical trauma or present-day trauma, a fact he feels we should accept in our efforts towards embracing mental health as an issue regarding all of our attention.

“In a way,” Prof Hutchinson said: “Everyone needs mental health help at some point. Mental health problems then should be viewed as an opportunity to develop potential and not be seen as a hindrance.”

And that has been my core belief. My main message about being as embarrassingly open about your mental health struggles (nakedness) came about because I have been able to share and use these challenges to work on being a better person. I am learning compassion now because of how much compassion I need from others;

I am learning tolerance because of the tolerance I require—I am growing because of my mental health challenges. Everyone should. I want to think that I am highly sensitised to the wellbeing of others.

I would that we all give more consideration to being more informed about people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

It seems not to be too difficult a task but it certainly requires getting people’s attention, encouraging their learning, and prompting action for good. That’s my life goal.I speak openly and continuously because I am

vested in the idea that knowledge can create the space for the naked posturing needed by those whose inner struggles are pressing.