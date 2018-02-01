Double N for Chutney Brass

The first major event you will see reigning joint International Chutney Soca Monarchs Neval Chatelal and Nishard M perform at is this Saturday’s White Oak Chutney Brass (WOCB). The champion duo will perform alongside the band Karma, of which they recently became members.

Produced by Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP), WOCB takes place at Guaracara Park, San Fernando and will feature the top chutney and crossover bands along with the most sought after chutney, chutney soca and even some soca artistes as well as dancers, comedians and other acts.

The WOCB has been hailed as the largest festival of East Indian and Indo Caribbean music in the world and always boasts a Bollywood styled presentation employing the latest in lighting and lighting effects technology, along with impressive choreography by the island’s top dance troupes and other exciting visuals.

Always boasting a large, lavishly laid out food court, this year RGP has gone all out to ensure that patrons enjoy an even more impressive selection of food offering not only cuisine from Northern and Western India, but also dishes from Southern Asia, China, local favourites both Indo and Creole as well as Syrian, American and European.

Several strategically placed bars will ensure patrons will not have to miss out on performances waiting to be served. For those who wish to bring their own drinks, coolers will be allowed in this WOCB: Cooler Edition. One will, however, not be allowed any glass bottles and there no oversized coolers will be allowed entry. So keep your cooler at a reasonable size.

As mentioned before the WOCB presents the top bands and artistes of the day and is the only event where you will see concert-length performances by Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-e-Nadan; Ravi B & Karma with Neval and Nichard M; KI & the Band; BMERZ Empire; Gayatones; D Rampersad Indian Arts Orchestra; Sally Sagram & Xtreme; Rikki Jai and The Jaimasterz; Omardath Maraj; Kenneth Supersad; Massive Gosine; and, a special appearance by superstar cricketer / entertainer DJ Bravo, who will be accompanied by some friends from Bollywood as well as a film crew from Mumbai.

Also in the mix will be DJs Big Rich, Dynasty Crew and Ana.

For more information contact RGP on 628-9158, 622-0834, 774-5555, [email protected] or check the Chutney Brass Festival Facebook page.