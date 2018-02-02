Feteing by the sea for carnival

Sport can change minds; Sport can change lives. The 2018 Carnival, the Centre of attention in T&T at present, one Sport & Cultural Club is beckoning the general public to attend their 2018 fund-raiser, The Ultimate Seaside Cooler Fete, the proceeds of which will be directed to the development of youth in T&T.

Paragon Sports & Cultural Club, located at 2 Foreshore Lands, at the border of Cocorite and Westmoorings, is one of the oldest Sports & Cultural Clubs, founded in 1947 by a group of young St Mary’s College enthusiasts. This year, on Tuesday (February 6), the Club, a beacon of hope for many youths in West Trinidad, namely Cocorite, Carenage, Diego Martin and environs, hosts The Ultimate Seaside Cooler Fete.

In its 70 years of existence, the club has been represented by a number of greats, among them, footballers, Everald “Gally” Cummings, Henry Denny, Selris Figaro, Gerald Figeroux; cricketers, Bernard Julien, Pascall Roberts, Colin Croft; cyclists Fitzroy Hoyte, Stephen Hoyte, the Mitchell Brothers and in the field of athletics, Winston “String Along” Jordan and Theo Porter.

While the stories of success have minimised over the years, the mission of the Paragon Sports Club since 2003, has been the re-energising of committee members’ participation in sporting and cultural activities, the building of resilient, contributing citizens, and the upgrade of the Club’s premises to become the ideal place for hosting a multiplicity of events.

The Ultimate Seaside Cooler Fete is the perfect fete on which to prime oneself and visiting house guests during the countdown to the big days, Carnival Monday and Tuesday, February 12 - 13. Dil-e-Nadan featuring Raymond Ramnarine and Derrick Seales popular soca DJ Kaotic of Vibe CT 105 FM and DJ Cardo, have promised to give fete lovers a truly exciting Carnival experience. Tight security and secured parking facilities will be provided at the nearby, Massy Food Stores car park and patrons of the event will also enjoy mouth-watering, traditional Caribbean cuisine such as the famed, Maracas Bake & Shark, Hot Wings, Geera Pork, Pelau, Souse.

Good food, great company and not to mention the perfect seaside ambience awaits at The Ultimate Seaside Cooler Fete.

