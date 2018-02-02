Love drives all great stories

English journalist and novelists Jojo Moyes describes love as the driver for all great stories, not just romantic love, butnthe love of parent for child, for family and for country.

It is that love of country that now manifests itself in the foyer of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, that has transformed the mundane task of waiting for services to an engaging visual buffet of photographs that depicts T&T’s beauty.

With most of the images people see coming from social media photos of scandals, death and immorality, SouthWest Regional Health Authority (SWHRA) employees are attempting to break that mould with images that show why they love T&T and it’s greatness.

From images of nature and culture to health and industry, the images shot by the employees for the SWRHA’s National Pride exhibition were done by ,the simplest of cameras and smart phones.

Corporate Communication Manager Crystal Marcano said the campaign was about highlighting the talent of their staff, showing that a they were much more than just doctors, nurseand attendants, but people who have much more to share with the organisation and the country.

“We identify ourselves as partners in health but we’re also, definitely a family at the SWRHA. You’re not just a clerk or a lab tech, you’re more than your job title. The purpose of this was to promote camaraderie so this here is an exhibition and not a competition,” Marcano said.

Antus Keith, a clerk at the Medical Record Department, whose image captured the still water at the Tobago Plantations showed his love for T&T’s outdoor, which he said was a stress remedy.

“I have an affinity with nature so anything that is therapeutic for me, I want to capture it. I keep it so whenever I’m not having a good day or going through rough times...I go, back to it and it calms me.

“When I look at it, it speaks to me as a place of serenity and relaxation. I believe there are a lot of hidden gems within Trinidad and Tobago so I saw this that is in tune with our culture and the flora and fauna that we have,” Keith said.

The T&T spirit is fun, leisure and party and it was for this reason ICT technician Joel Girdharrie show to display his photo of a Carib beer on the rocks of the Pigeon Point Heritage Park under the warm sun and light blue sky.

“Carib is our national beer, I love the beach and I love nature. This is me enjoying life in my country; on the beach with a cold beer,” Girdharrie said.|

T&T’s colonial history also made the cut as daily paid workers Leon Ballantyne’s picturesque shot of the sun peeking through the bamboos onto the ruins of the St Chad’s Anglican Church along the Macqueripe Road in Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas.

Ballantyne believes that T&T’s evolution from a colony to a republic engenders national pride.