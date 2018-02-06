Kes on the Rocks today

Kes The Band has been enjoying one of their best Carnival seasons to date and will put the proverbial icing on the cake this evening, as they celebrate the fifth instalment of their mega-popular concert event entitled, Tuesday on the Rocks (TOTR5).

Staged at O2 Park in Chaguaramas, this annual event has become a staple on the Carnival calendar and is expected to attract even more fans from around the country, region and globe this year, due to the band’s infectious Carnival 2018 hit on the Folklore Riddim entitled, Hello.

“Hello is such a simple, but powerful greeting,” said lead singer, Kees Dieffenthaller, about the significance of the song’s refrain. “It’s one of those things that can literally make or break someone’s day—depending on how and if it is said and what tone is used. That’s why this song has connected with people of all ages and stages and stations in life—because its such a fundamental greeting, but its one that’s become so rare in today’s world of technology and innovation.

“The theme of this year’s concert event is ‘When We Combine’ cause that’s what we always want our music to do—bring people together—and just saying Hello is one the first building blocks to collaboration…”

The magic of collaboration will manifest both on and offstage at TOTR 5 with fans from all walks of life assembling to experience a superior level of entertainment value from a diverse array of talent. International superstars Nico and Vinz are confirmed to attend and will perform their smash hit Am I Wrong. Jamaican dancehall legend Red Rat returns to Trinidad Carnival for the first time in many years and will join soca stars Blaxx, Nadia Batson, Shal Marshall and Patrice Roberts onstage, alongside the next generation of talent with Erphaan Alves, Turner, Nailah Blackman and two-time International Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis, all scheduled to appear and perform their respective hit songs. Lujoe The Gifted has earned their place as the opening act and the magic that will happen live onstage is scheduled to begin and run from 8 pm to 2 am.

“We always stress that this event is not a typical fete,” Dieffenthaller explained, “but, in fact, it is a full-on concert that we put on at Carnival time because of the magical energy that exists within our National Festival.

“Carnival itself is a living breathing organism that brings people together from all around the world and from really diverse musical, economic and social backgrounds – it’s a celebration of life and freedom, music and culture and also a showcase of what all of these different and diverse people, positive minds, hearts and spirits can create and share together.”

Tickets for Tuesday on the Rocks 5 cost $400 for the Courtyard experience and $1,000 for the elevated Executive Deck.

Tickets are available at www.ticketgateway.com or from: Haagen Dazs Stores; Castro’s Bar, Arima; 519 Restaurant, C3 Centre – San Fernando, Desigual, Movietowne – POS and Riley’s, Ariapita Avenue. For more info: Whatsapp or call 392-4752.