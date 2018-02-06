Let peace begin with sweet pan

As T&T, and other parts of the world by extension, moan from the slippery slope of social decadence, whether it’s “the world is coming to an end,” misguided concepts of education, effects of poor nutrition, incompetent parenting, worn-out laws, softer-hand policing, deficient Constitutions, ineffective prison systems, whatever the cause, the bottom line is, love has gone out the window.

Love has flown the coup but is trying to find its way back via some unique mediums, one such being, through this Carnival season—Spring time—as aptly demonstrated by cultural artistes.

The recently-concluded Chutney-Soca Monarch (CSM) Competition saw first-place winners, Nishard Mayrhoo (“Nishard M”) and Neval Chatelal, interpret love during their rendition, Masala, educating on masala as being “a mixture—a fusion of flavours”—and relating T&T to masala as ‘pisaying’ the masala.

“The same way we pisay the masala, we mixing the different cultures and peoples to form one twin-island Trinidad and Tobago. We have chutney and soca in the masala….”

But to further sweeten the love pot, were the first and second-place winners of the also recently-concluded carnival competition—the National Panorama semi-final on January 28. Renegades and Desperados Steel Orchestras, having performed in the traditional colour of love—red, delivered their potion of love with their tune-of-choice, A Year for Love.

A Year for Love is directed towards the man that lacks love, with the use of reverse psychology to edify on what a true “bad” man is to do if he is to live in love and become a law-abiding king. Anything else, according to two-time International Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis, “yuh ent no bad man.”

Renegades and Desperadoes, two steel orchestras whose resident panyards are within challenging communities where police and soldier-patrols have become the norm or, relative posts have taken-up permanent residence…both, to control mad and (weak) bad man—are in themselves trying to encourage a sense of love and pride within their communities whereby, one can wake up and smell the roses.

Should love be at the core of our psyche, daily, living will be more worthwhile.

There will not be the proliferation and brazen faces to relentless delinquency (which encompasses criminal activity), for love is indeed “a many-splendored thing.”

As written by Paul Francis Webster in the mid-1950s and music by Sammy Fain…“Love is a many-splendored thing. It’s the April rose that only grows in the early spring. Love is nature’s way of giving; a reason to be living. The golden crown that makes a man a king….”

Let’s live in love!