FashionTT supports Meiling for Commonwealth Fashion Exchange

The T&T Fashion Company Limited (FashionTT) is the sponsor to designer Meiling as she represents T&T at the first Commonwealth Fashion Exchange initiative in February 2018. This initiative will be celebrated at Buckingham Palace during the London Fashion Week.

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange is a new project created to bring together fashion designers, artisans and creatives across all 52 Commonwealth countries to exchange skills, crafts and traditions to create bespoke looks to showcase to a global audience. The exchange will materialise as an exhibition which will be showcased at a special reception at the Buckingham Palace, where many of the world’s leading fashion industry opinion formers and organisations will be in attendance.

As a participant of the exchange, Meiling was asked to utilise a supply chain/craft from Dominica. Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Meiling found it difficult to find a designer from Dominica who would have been able to collaborate with her. Soon she met with a designer whose home, save for her studio, was completely destroyed by the hurricane. This designer was able to produce a leather belt which became the fashion piece utilised and later embellished by Meiling.

FashionTT General Manager Lisa-Marie Daniel said: “We are always proud to see any of our local designers flourishing and are happy assist them in any way we can. In this case, Meiling has been selected to represent our country at this exciting initiative. “The exchange will be able to connect Meiling to a greater network of designers and craftspeople, as well as people in the fashion/retail industry at all levels.