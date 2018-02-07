There I was, trying to explain to some young people this weekend about Juvay after one of them asked me what section and band I was “marching” in and what costume I was going to wear.
Renegades celebrates 70 years of producing sweet pan music
Dressed in their Limited Edition bpTT Renegades T-shirts, specially invited guests filled the Renegades Pan Yard on Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain on Thursday, February 1 when sponsor bpTT hosted its annual Pan Yard Lime.
This year, Renegades is celebrating its 70 anniversary and, to mark the occasion, Norman Christie, Regional President of bpTT, joined with leaders of the band in a special toast and the cutting of a cake.
Entertainment during the evening included performances by the bpTT Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra and the bpTT Renegades Festival Side.
Guests were also treated with a special performance by reinging International Soca Monarch and 2018 National Calypso Monarch finalist Aaron “Voice” St Louis. Voice performed several of his past soca hits followed by his 2018 song Year for Love, bpTT Renegades’ National Panorama tune of choice.
Pictures: Andre Alexander
