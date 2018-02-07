President-elect Paul-Mae Weekes’ says the hardest thing to come to terms with as she looks ahead will be the “loss of personal invisibility.”
Special school expands screen printing class
The Goodwill Industries is now on board the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme, after receiving a grant to the sum of $45,000 to expand their screen printing class.
As a vocational school, Goodwill Industries facilitates a variety of employment training programmes, which includes bookbinding, hairstyling, food preparation, furniture refinishing and production to individuals with special needs.
With the funding received from the Foundation, an expanded screen printing class will be added to these services, allowing for more clients to enrol.
The organisation’s long term objective is to introduce evening classes to single parents within the community.
The screen printing classes will focus on the construction and design of cards, printing of T-shirts, banners, cups and caps. The Digicel Foundation EPIC initiative, which targets community, faith-based organisations and NGO’s, was launched in 2016, to assist with implementing small scale projects in communities.
More info
Organisations must submit an application to [email protected] digicelgroup.com, to be reviewed before qualifying for the grant.
Applications can be found at digicelfoundation.org
