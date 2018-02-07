Theatre season begins with Boy Toy

RS/RR Productions begins the theatre season with their newest comedy The Boy Toy at Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain right after carnival.

RS/RR Productions, the company who gave you such hit plays like Man Callaloo, What My Best Friend Did To Me and Hotel21 in 2017, premieres the perfect carnival cool down with this brand new comedy about lies, lies and more lies. The play premieres on Friday, February 16th, and runs until Sunday, February 18th, for three nights only.

This hilarious and bacchanalian brand new comedy, directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, features the likes of Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider and David Serrette.

The Boy Toy revolves around a mature woman who meets this younger man jogging around the savannah and decides against her better judgment to have a little fling. Her best friend prods her along and calms her misgivings by showing examples in government ministers and other high office holders who have a “young ting.”

From there the confusion escalates as husbands and wives lie to each other leading to a hilarious series of events and complication after complication that will have audiences in stitches of laughter. Would someone seek asylum? Were pictures taken secretly to blackmail the participants? Find out in RS/RR Productions latest comedy presented for your carnival cool down.

Tickets are on sales at all our advertised outlets and at the Central Bank Box Office which opens from noon to 6 pm on February 14 (Ash Wednesday, also Valentine’s Day) and continues daily.

• For tickets and information can call 338-6024/744-7581 or 623- 0845.