Kiddies mas thrilled Savannah
The Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain came alive with the Red Cross Kiddies Carnival on Saturday, Febuary 3. This annual carnival event, though not on the grand scale of participation as of earlier years, still provides a taste of what is to come for the Junior Parade of the Bands to be held on Carnival Saturday.
Twenty children masqueraders also thrilled the Savannah on Tuesday evening at the finals of the Junior Kings and Queens of Carnival competition. Particularly outstanding among the queens were Natalia D’Abreau as Ebony and Ivory — My Tribute, and Judah Williams portraying Mystery of Asa Wright. Among the boys impressive were Keegan Farrell as Bodaway — Fire Maker, and Malique Marshall as Africa — Joy, Strength + Royalty (A Tribute to Stephen Derek)
