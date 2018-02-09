Constellation of stars shine at Fatima

The Fatima College Old Boys Association (FOBA) hosted its all-inclusive carnival fete which was titled You Are The Star on Saturday, February 3. The event was hosted on the schools’ courtyard, Mucurapo Road, St James.

The evening was one filled with unpunctuated live entertainment and gourmet food. Six top bands which included Kes The Band; Bunji/Fay Ann and the Asylum Band; D’ All Stars; Dil-e-Nadan; Sekon Sta & the Soca Squad; and the Flick, kept the vibe pumping all night, aided and abetted by popular comedienne Nikki Crosby who hosted proceedings.

Party goers also had an assortment of fine cuisine to partake of from the 35 food stations which were distributed throughout the venue. The well-stocked, premium bars ensured that there was no shortage of drinks as well on the night.

Proceeds from the fete would be used by FOBA towards the funding of sporting and educational programmes at the college.