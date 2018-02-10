Celebrating the triumph of the Cuban Revolution

Heads of Diplomatic Missions from Latin American countries resident in T&T turned out in their numbers on February 2 when Cuban Ambassador Guillermo Vázquez Moreno and the official in charge of Consular Affairs at the Embassy of Cuba Maria Elina Marquez hosted a reception at the Ambassador’s Westmoorings residence to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

At the beginning of this year Cuba entered on the 60th anniversary of the Revolution that according to the Ambassador is lived daily by its men and women.

Ambassador Vasquez Moreno told guests that it is necessary to note that the Cuban Revolution is the result of a heroic battle for its people, which holds great gratitude to all those who received the invariable and permanent solidarity and sincere friendship.

The year 2017, the Ambassador said was a prolific period for Cuba’s relations with its Caribbean neighbours and especially with T&T. He said 2017 has been a stage of consolidation of the countries historic relations and cooperation and fraternal exchange.

As one of the most important aspect of the bilateral relationship between T&T and Cuba, Ambassador Moreno highlighted the continuity of the Cuban medical corporation in T&T. Today he said, 94 Cuban professionals are employed within various specialties.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses as well as representatives of local, regional and international organisations also attended the reception.