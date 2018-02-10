Practising African religion in Febeau Village

The Ile Isokan Annual Ancestral Festival was held on February 4, at 8 Niles Trace, Saddle Road, Febeau Village, Lower Santa Cruz. Ile Isokan (House of Unity) is the re-established Shrine of the Osouna family, continuing and advancing the practice of Afrikan Spirituality, namely Ifa\ Orisa\Yoruba spirituality.

The Shrine was founded in 1945 by Hilary Katgrant George (deceased 1996), and was then known as the Dollies. It is now in its 13th year under the leadership of Oloye Ogunrinola of Ife Lester Ogunbowale Osouna.

Ancestral veneration is an important aspect of Ifa\ Orisa\Yoruba spirituality, as it establishes and maintains an essential connection, for the continuation and passage of information and knowledge from one generation to the next.

An important aspect of Ancestral veneration/ celebration is the Egungun Masquerade. Egungun refers to the collective consciousness of our ancestors and the Egungun Masquerade refers to all types of Yoruba (Ifa/Orisa) masked/ costumed figures and it’s more specific connection with ancestral veneration.

The ancestors are celebrated in festivals and family rituals through the Egungun masquerade, and serves as a means of preserving their (the ancestors) place amongst the living.

The ancestors have the responsibility, to guide the living in upholding the ethical standards of the past generations. The living (present generation) has the responsibility to build upon the foundation that they (the ancestors) have laid for this and future generations.

(Written by Efundeji Akintola Olaosebikan)