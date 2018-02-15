Dear Future Volunteer...

n PART 1

If you have thought about becoming an Alta volunteer but worry that you’ll be getting into uncharted waters in the classroom, this article series is for you.

For the next two weeks, you will have the opportunity to read about how seasoned Alta volunteers initially felt when they first entered the classroom. This week, Paula Wellington-John describes her first four months as an Alta volunteer at Alta’s Holy Saviour AC Church class.

“Alta is an organisation I was interested in many years ago, but I did not have the time to be involved as a tutor due to other commitments. Last year, as fate would have it, I saw the opportunity to take the first step in becoming a tutor by sitting in and observing Alta classes for four weeks. It was very informative. It confirmed and increased my interest so I attended intense training for six days over six weeks on the Tutor Training Course. An Alta tutor is not sent out unprepared!

The training was comprehensive, giving volunteers practice in all the skills required to teach the programme. There were fun elements as well which are incorporated into the actual classes.

The environment in the training is very supportive. Team teaching is encouraged. In the actual class room as a first year tutor I was glad for the team teaching approach.

The tutors support each other in teaching and helping the students.

It is very fulfilling to help adults to acquire literacy skills, that due to circumstances beyond their control, they were not able to acquire during their schooling.

They are interested, motivated and have a sense of humour. In every class there is some laughter and acceptance of each person.

It is inspiring to see the commitment of the students to come to class in spite of work and family duties. Within a term students who come regularly improve in their skills and feel more confident because they now have tools they can use in everyday life.

They can fill out a form, write a recipe, or write a short letter or Christmas card. It is rewarding to see them become empowered and more independent.

In fact it is not just the students who benefit, but also the tutors. Alta tutors are also empowered to help and support the students to succeed. We are also motivated to be there because we do not want to let down the students or fellow tutors. I would recommend involvement in Alta.

Even if you cannot make the commitment in time and energy for a year, volunteers are needed for other Alta activities such as the Reading Circle which does not require the intense training. You can wet your feet and decide later if you want to wade or swim.

Alta is currently looking for volunteers around the country but especially in the following areas: Arima, Mayaro, Tunapuna, Holy Saviour, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Gasparillo, Point Fortin, Siparia, Penal and La Brea.