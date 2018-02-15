Lafforama at Napa tomorrow

Every year immediately after Carnival there is an event that helps to keep spirits high, driving people into uncontrollable laughter, staving off withdrawal symptoms from the weeks of feting and other festival related activities.

The Alternative International Comedy Festival (AICF) opens tomorrow (Friday 16) at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain. Produced by Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP), this series of comedy shows is considered to be the largest of its kind in the region and among the biggest in the world.

The AICF features the most popular stand-up comics, comedic dramatists, sketch comedians and comedic musical acts in Trinidad as well as from across the Caribbean and also popular Caribbean acts based in the United States.

One of the major acts coming in from Barbados is the duo known as Rum+Koke, a relatively new act that has quickly become very popular on their island and is at present one of the most in demand comedic acts by producers of comedy festivals and shows throughout the Caribbean.

Comprising comedians Chrispen Hackett (Rum) and Simon Alleyne (Koke), this duo may be a recently configured act, but each member is an experienced performer as they both were members of a popular sketch comedy group. They blend stand-up with dramatic sketches, storytelling and employ the use of from simple props to the latest technology in lighting effects and digital visuals.

One can expect a lot of brand new material at this year’s AICF as RGP has charged all performers to develop completely new routines for their respective presentations. Along with the always popular parodies of what is happening in the political arena, there will be quite humorous sketches on issues such as the wining embargo during Carnival, the Road March race as well as explorations of sex, relationships, economics, celebrities and more.

Among the artistes appearing at the AICF are Errol Fabien, Learie Joseph, Kenneth Supersad, The Saint, Simmy D Trini, The Caribbean Comedy Strippers, The Bacchanal Sisters’, The Curvy Cops, Knuts Landing, The Dancing Midgets,, Andrew Friday, Allan D Entertainer and more including comedic musical acts.

MORE INFO

The AICF continues over several days at the Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas on February 17; Napa on February 18; the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando on February 23, 24, 25; Shaw Park, Tobago on March 3; and, New Grant, Princes Town on March 4.

For additional information contact RGP at [email protected], call 628-9158, 622 0834, 774 5555, 685 5239 or visit Randy Glasgow Productions & Alternative Comedy Festival Facebook pages, www.randyglasgowproductions.info