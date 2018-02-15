A Queen, two Kings in concert at Napa on Saturday

When the Carnival is over one may remain with a form of minor depression we in Trinidad refer to as a tabanca. One may find oneself longing for more calypso, more soca and in need of laughter.

Having last year presented an after- Carnival show titled Calypso and Comedy Cooldown (CCC), which was sold out and left many people calling for more, Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) has decided to present a second edition of the CCC at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain on Saturday, from 8 pm.

Among the line-up of sterling artistes performing at the CCC is internationally acclaimed calypsonian Calypso Rose who on Carnival Thursday delivered a superb performance at her I Thank Thee concert, also held at Napa.

The sold-out show saw many people standing outside the venue hoping to get tickets at the last minute, but alas, they waited until too late and were disappointed.

Those who did make it into Napa were at the end begging for more. So there is one more chance to see Rose perform here before she leaves to fulfil a number of engagements throughout Europe and the United States.

Also performing at the CCC is David Rudder who is doing very few performances in Trinidad this season.

The artiste who in one year won the Young King, National Calypso Monarch and Road March titles will be delivering a concert length performance in which he will sing several of his most popular songs from his quite impressive portfolio of classics. RGP will on the night pay tribute to nine-time, and possibly by the night of the show, ten-time Road March champion SuperBlue.

The iconic soca artiste will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his achievements in and contributions to Trinbago culture in the spheres of calypso, soca and even the steelpan movement.

All the featured artistes at the CCC will include dedications to SuperBlue in their respective presentations. There are also a number of surprises in store for SuperBlue, which obviously can’t be revealed here, but will be quite enjoyable for the patrons as well. One can also look forward to some calypso with comedy blended in as veteran calypsonian Relator will also perform at the CCC, maybe even doing some extempo.

The energetic and always thrilling soca artiste Olatunji Yearwood is also on the line-up.

In the way of comedy, along with top local acts, RGP will present a comedy duo from Barbados known as Rum+Koke who are presently the most sought after comedy act from Barbados. They have a unique style of comedy that incorporates stand-up routines, sketches and slapstick action that sends audiences wild.

