Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018

An image of a gorilla in the arms of one of her rescuers has been named the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

The image, captured by Canadian photographer Jo-Anne McArthur, shows a lowland gorilla named Pikin in the arms of her caretaker Appolinaire Ndohoudou.

The photograph was taken while Pikin, who was rescued from poachers by Ape Action Africa, was being moved from one enclosure to another.

Pikin awoke from sedation during the transfer but remained calm for the bumpy drive, resting drowsily in Appolinaire’s arms

Almost 20,000 nature fans voted, and McArthur’s shot, Pikin and Appolinaire, emerged as the favourite.

McArthur’s image was chosen from a shortlist of 24, selected by the Natural History Museum from almost 50,000 entries submitted for the 2017 competition.

The picture will be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London until it closes on May 28.

“I’m so thankful that this image resonated with people andI hope it might inspire us all to care a little bit more about animals. No act of compassion towards them is ever too small. I regularly document the cruelties animals endure at our hands, but sometimes I bear witness to stories of rescue, hope and redemption. Such is the case withthe story of Pikinand Appolinaire, a beautiful moment between friends,” McArthur stated.

Underwater

A panorama photograph of British World War II military vehicles deep inside a shipwreck in the Red Sea sees German photographer Tobias Friedrich named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018.

Friedrich’s photograph triumphed over 5,000 underwater pictures entered by underwater photographers from all around the world.

Cycle War was taken in Egypt and shows Norton 16H motorbikes loaded in Fordson WOT 3 trucks, with soldierfish schooling above.

“I had had this image in mind for a few years, but it is impossible to capture in one photo, because there is not space inside the wreck to photograph this scene in a single frame. My solution was take a series pictures and stitch them together as a panorama,” Friedrich explained.