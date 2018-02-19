In January of last year, 18-year-old Gabrielle Branche applied for and won a US$1,000 cash award from GoMakeADifference Fund. The fund is administered by United World College X Initiative (UWCx...
Love on Valentine’s Day for special children
The Dr Glenn Foundation for Special Children launched its southern branch on Valentine’s Day with a fund-raiser dinner and country music fiesta at Rousillac in South Trinidad. Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, head of the foundation said: “Many people have been calling us to get involved to assist special children across the country, there has been an outpouring of love to assist our little ones and their families. We choose Valentine’s Day as the day we launch the southern arm of our charitable organisation.”
Patrons were treated to dinner, gifts and live music from the Rocky Mountain Band, a local Country and Western band.
