Amazing experience at Lime all-inclusive
Although it was held a fortnight ago, patrons who attended LIME 2018 at Hyatt Regency are still hailing it as one of the best premium all-inclusive fete for C2K18.
Hyatt Regency Trinidad spared no effort in ensuring each guest was treated to the ultimate experience at LIME 2018.
With a wide variety of delicious cuisine and superior beverage selections (available all night), a stunning waterfront setting, dazzling party-goers in their “white with a touch of lime” outfits and the finest performers, lime guests were on their feet from start to finish.
The powerhouse line-up of entertainers included five bands: Machel Montano and his full band, Kes The Band, D’All Starz, Karma and Dil-e- Nadan with performances by Patrice Roberts, Shal Marshall, Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal and Skinny Fabulous.
As part of the Hyatt THRIVE programme, a portion of the proceeds from its Lime 2018 event will once again benefit an NGO through United Way T&T.
The hotel has been a donor partner of United Way T&T (UWTT) since 2009. Past recipients include ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association), Christ-Child Convalescent Home, The Heroes Foundation, Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys and Amica House for Girls.
