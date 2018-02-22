Estate 101 delivers epic Carnival experience

The recent T&T Carnival weekend gained an extra dose of spice as popular venue Estate 101 recently held its annual ultra-premium all-inclusive extravaganza.

Now its third year, this event has truly raised the bar on Carnival Saturday feting and provided its patrons with an opportunity to celebrate the splendour of the Soca Kingdom in fine style during the Greatest Show on Earth.

Estate 101’s lush Maraval locale served as venue for this premium all-inclusive event and gave the fete’s loyal attendees the right mix of class, cuisine and top-class Caribbean-style party vibes.

The event team gained high marks for the strategically positioned bar and food stations, which afforded all attendees enough room to relax and soak in the first-rate décor and party ambience.

Described by many of its regulars as the ‘best Carnival Saturday all-inclusive in T&T’, the event’s layout offered an action-packed dancefloor as well as comfortable lounge locations and indoor seating which allowed for mixing, mingling and enjoying the wide array of mouth-watering delicacies which represented both Caribbean and International cultures.

A top-notch selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages was also present at the fete as well as a variety of desserts.

The crowd partied to a stellar cast of DJs as well as live entertainment from top local and regional soca stars such as Kes The Band, Patrice Roberts, Rupee, The Ultimate Rejects, Orlando Octave, 5 Star Akil, KI and The Band and Shal Marshall alongside the pulsating sounds of a popular riddim section.

Most notably, in a move of true Caribbean unity in collaboration with the Antiguan Tourism Board, Estate 101 presented it loyal patrons with a special segment which showcased Antigua’s biggest soca performers which included the dynamic Tizzy, Menace, Ricardo Drue and the legendary Burning Flames. The fete’s eager attendees didn’t let the evening’s slight showers prevent them from being front and centre for all the action.