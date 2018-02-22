ScoutsTT celebrate National Scout Week

For the second year running, ScoutsTT are having a week-long celebration of scouting until February 25. The theme for this year’s celebration is Duty Bound, Honour Driven, keeping in accordance with the values imbued by the Scout Promise and the Scout Law.

National Scout Week is a time to highlight the good work the movement does for the community, celebrate the birthday of the founder of the Scout Movement, Lord Robert Baden-Powell, which is today, February 22, come together as a family and share in the ideals of Scouting, appreciate the volunteers that make Scouting possible, and appreciate where we have come from and those who helped in that journey.

Groups will take part in activities including expeditions, community drives and parades as part of the festivities. A Brownsea Island Camp event commemorated the beginning of the adventure that is Scouting by simulating the activities done at the experimental camp in 1907 that started the Scout movement.

ScoutsTT will use the opportunity of National Scout Week to continue promoting its Investment in Character campaign, which invites organisations and volunteers to support and partner with Scouting by investing in the development of its young people, through investing in the delivery of Scout programme, which offers fun and challenging activities, unique experiences, everyday adventure and the chance to help others so that we make a positive impact in communities.

The Scout Association is certain that its influence can change the nation one youth at a time and it encourages the entire nation to Go Scouting with them. The public is invited to join them and their 40 million brother and sister scouts around the world in celebrating the vision of our founder to create a better world.