TT Film Festival issues call for Caribbean films

The trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) has issued a call for films from or about the Caribbean and its diaspora. Filmmakers wishing to have their film screened at the 13th edition of the festival, should make their submission no later than May 14. The 2018 festival takes place from September 18-25, with film screenings in several venues in both T&T.

The ttff seeks to highlight excellence in Caribbean filmmaking through the exhibition of short and feature length films. The festival therefore accepts submissions from Caribbean filmmakers, Caribbean filmmakers in the diaspora, and international filmmakers with films from or about the Caribbean or its diaspora. Submissions must have been produced after January 1, 2016.

In addition, the ttff seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities.

Films screened in competition are eligible for one or more jury prizes and there are also several people’s choice awards.

The submission deadline of May 14, and the stated criteria, will be strictly adhered to. There is no submission fee.