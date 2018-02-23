Desperadoes looks ahead with new energy

There is a new burst of energy in the panyard of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra as the band relishes its successes of Carnival 2018. The band placed third in this year’s National Panorama (Large) competition and ninth in the Band of the Year (Medium) competition.

Portraying Flavour of Africa, no doubt mindful of the current blockbuster movie Black Panther, the band faced a few obstacles to be on the road for this year’s carnival.

Having participated in the Renegades competition on J’Ouvert morning, the trailer transporting Desperadoes’ pannists was pulled over by police as its cab driver didn’t have all necessary documents to be on the road as a trailer as well. Frantic efforts were made by officials of the band, including Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz and the required documents were eventually obtained allowing Desperadoes to be part of the parade of bands.

Despite facing this challenge, Errol “Bushy” Holder led a section of Desperadoes’ Carnival Monday mas presentation through the streets as part of its Flavours of the Caribbean presentation.

Desperadoes Elders official, mas band leader and designer Matthew Cox was a pleased man with the band’s Band of the Year placing and is already contemplating designs for next year’s mas presentation. Cox issued an apology to the masqueraders who were disappointed on Carnival Monday when the trailer was taken of the street. This week, Cox said that the Elders committee would hold a “thank you” BBQ at the Desperadoes panyard, now located at the old Government Printery on Tragarete Road, Port-of-Spain, on Sunday, March 4.

Tomorrow, the members of the Desperadoes Youth Steel will be treated at a “get-together” at the panyard. The youths placed second in this year Junior National Panorama competition.

Cox also said that the Elders will be organising a special section in Desperadoes’ presentation at this year’s Borough Day carnival in Point Fortin in May. He has already designed a commemorative jersey for the event.

Mindful of its 2018 Panorama tune of choice (Year For Love), the executive of Desperadoes has also designated 2018 as “the year of self sufficiency” as the band is determined to organise fund-raising events throughout the year into Carnival 2019.