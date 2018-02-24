App to help small and medium businesses grow

A craving for corn soup by his pregnant wife at what he described as an ‘ungodly’ hour in the night, sent Kern Pierre in the streets searching high and low. It was at that moment that he got the ‘bright-bulb’ idea to create the Belly Biting app also called the BB app.

It tells you in real time where the food you want is available closest to your location, the affordability and the option to pre-order.

It’s not an uncommon app if that were all there was to it, but unlike the other food and restaurant apps launched right here in T&T, Pierre communicates this app seeks out even the smallest businessperson or vendor like the nuts and the doubles man.

“Whatever you can think of from corn soup to ice-cream, jerk chicken to macaroni pie. We want them to be available to customers in real time via our app.” Pierre tells the T&T Guardian.

The availability of food became the impetus for which the app was formed because of Pierre’s own experiences as a small-scaled baker.

He explains to the T&T Guardian, for the average small businessman their businesses often suffer because of little exposure and difficulty in obtaining financial support from financial institutions.

He says advertising is so costly if you want to reach the masses, most times small and medium business are willing to advertise but unable because they just cannot afford it.

But the Port-of Spain native was also quick to point out that the BB app doesn’t only cater to those in food and beverage but has three additional drawers — automotive, hotel services and real estate.

At a recent soft launch held to tease the app, the T&T Guardian learned that all vendors using the app to advertise their businesses will pay a registration fee of $50 per month for two years.

This mere financial investment gives them access to radio, television and newspaper ads.

Additionally they will receive 24-hour social media advertising on the app’s Facebook page.

The first 5,000 clients to sign up will also get bonus ads, Pierre relates.

The teacher and baker by profession said the idea is to make the BB app so popular that it is the number one ‘go to’ food and drink database in T&T and by extension the one stop shop for small businesses who will be seen by thousands of users, become recognised and patronised.

From the idea being conceptualised six months ago to it becoming a functional registered business, Pierre boasts (without specifying numbers), already businesses have been registering daily to be part of the BB movement.

“Three-thousand plus downloads will give small businesses, entrepreneurs, sole traders and all other businesses across T&T the exposure they need to develop and grow.

It will allow our company to develop our nation, create careers, help curb crime and unite all people,” he shares on the Belly Biting Facebook page.

But the 36-year-old says a clientele of 10,000 is his target and with these members a dent can be made in advertising pushing all the businesses on to their next levels of success.

He says developing the app isn’t so much a money-making venture for him, but rather fulfilling his passion to help small-scaled businesses bloom and reach their fullest potential.

“I cannot do it yet, but it’s in the pipelines, eventually funding small businesses will be my next move.”