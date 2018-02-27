Advani family reunites for Christmas and Carnival

Honorary Consul General to the Philippines in T&T Dr Marie Advani and her husband, Kishore, recently hosted a small gathering at their residence in Ridgewood Towers in Diego Martin for Kishore’s sister, Madhuri, who was visiting from Kolkata, India.

The get together, held just a few days before Madhuri’s return to India, was the culmination of a mini reunion of Advani family members and friends over the Christmas to Carnival period.

The reunion began, fittingly enough, in Celebration, Florida, where the Advanis spent the Christmas holidays with their daughter, Vriti, who settled there after completing her surgical residency and fellowship in pancreatic and biliary surgery and ERCP.

Their son Dr Rajeev Advani flew in from the UK where he is specialising in ENT and Madhuri, a regular visitor to T&T, flew in from Kolkata. Dr Marie Advani’s nephew David Magno Makasiar and nieces Kelly Magno Makasiar Golden and Filomena Magno Cantoria Resurreccion, who are based in the United States, also joined in with their families.

A wonderful surprise was the Christmas Day visit of former Indian High Commissioner to T&T Jag Doodamani, his wife Chitra, and their son Vinod, an attorney.

After Christmas, Madhuri joined the family in Trinidad to enjoy many of the activities that took place in the lead up to the Carnival celebrations.

This culminated with the farewell gathering where guests included Geoff and Yelena Weeden, John Mills, Cheryl Blanc, Barbara Miller, Dianne Awong Persaud and co-ordinators of the Network of Overseas Filipino Workers in T&T, Helena Duran and Edith Larano.