T&T on show at performance design exhibition

Design for Performance TT (DPTT) is a three-day event celebrating the contribution of set, costume, light and sound designers to the world of the arts, entertainment and corporate events in T&T. The event marks the launch of the PQ2019 Initiative, a concerted effort to present a T&T pavilion at the Prague Quadrennial 2019, the world’s most important exhibition of performance design.

The DPTT event, which includes a design exhibition and panel discussions, is being presented by The National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) at The University of T&T (UTT), in collaboration with the National Drama Association of T&T (Ndatt). It will take place at the UTT Campus at NAPA, Keate Street, Port-of-Spain, on March 8, 9 and 10.

DPTT Coordinator Edwin Erminy, said he envisioned the event because the work of designers is often unrecognised, even though they play an essential role in engaging the senses of an audience and making performances uniquely relevant and exciting. He said: “That is where designers work their magic. In the collaborative work that is the creation of a performance, they use the resources of art and technology to build the world we will live in for the duration of a show.

“In an act of alchemy, they can use a simple piece of fabric to transform a mere mortal into a god, or a plank of wood into a prison or even a palace; they can conjure a sound to create a storm, or play with lights and shadows to suggest a crime scene. Even before a single word is spoken they can invoke time, place, mood and meaning in ways that make fiction real.”

Ndatt secretary Safa Niamat-Ali said the Association is in full support of the initiative, which aims to provide visibility for the design for performance sector, contribute to the development of the Visual and Performing Arts Industry and establish an international presence for T&T. Both entities are excited at the prospect of presenting the work of local designers at the PQ2019 Initiative, the first time that T&T will have a national pavilion at the event.

MORE INFO

For more information, contact Edwin Erminy, Coordinator DPTT: PQ2019 Initiative at 757-1065 / [email protected] or Safa Niamat-Ali at 351-6293 / nationaldramat[email protected]