Fond memories of Maria Alonzo

Maria Teresa Alonzo, née Williams, founder and leader of the Goretti Group and teacher at Holy Name Convent, passed away on February 2, 2016.

In tribute to her life as, a teacher, humanitarian, mentor, loyal friend and founder of the original Goretti Group singing group, a committee comprising Charmaine P Mohammed, Meryl Lawrence Lawrence, Anastasia Rivers, Colleen Selvon Rampersad and Wendy Mohammed Derzaph hosted an event titled Her Soul Sings On at the Ballroom, Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on February 22.

Her Soul Sings On included performances by The Maria Alonzo Goretti Group, Denyse Plummer, Joshua Viscuna, John Thomas, Dane Gulston and his son Daniel Gulston.