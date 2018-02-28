Soft on gun violence

Responding to the February 14 deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump resorted once again to casting the issue as one of mental illness, while disregarding the fact that gun violence took the life and promise of 17 people.

In his seven-minute speech the next day, Trump, pinned as soft on gun regulations, made absolutely no mention of the firearm that actually killed those 17 individuals.

I’m tired of the news—local and international. Frankly, I am disinclined to any reporting with/on Trump, but I was in front the television on February 16, when there was a roll call of those shot to death. I had the same lost feeling that I have every year they call the names of the 9/11 victims.

Mental illness is a public health issue. As well, gun violence is a public health issue. It could have been that both were addressed but that is expecting too much judiciousness from he who is deemed, by reason of the office he holds, leader of the free world.

Granted, I recognise the need to find solace when the pain is multiplied and the grief seems unending. We want explanations; we want to understand the motives and the less complex the justification the easier for most of us because we want to put the pain to rest quickly.

This, however, became another example of how anyone can use a vulnerable population as those who live with mental illnesses, banking on centuries of stigma, discrimination, bigotry and misinformation, to garner popular support and influence vox populi cheaply.

That unwarranted stigmatisation of people who live with mental illnesses is a way to make out the entire population, including those who live and manage their lives and well-being successfully, as violent and aggressive. What a regression! What a setback to decades of advocacy and goodwill.

I do not find Trump believable but the worrisome thing is that he dominates headlines with the never-ending proliferation of falsehoods and fictions, and, to the amusement of the entire world, at times.

So, whatever you know or believe, Trump’s “default” position of linking gun violence to mental illnesses might sound reasonable but suggesting mental illness is the antecedent to gun violence effortlessly propagates the cycle of dread and mistrust held against that entire population.

In a statement following Trump’s surge of remarks about “mental illness,” “sickos” and the like America’s National Alliance on Mental Illness, said, “These comments reinforce inaccurate and negative stereotypes and create barriers to having real conversations about how to improve the mental health services...”

It was in a 2016 book—Gun Violence and Mental Illness—published by the American Psychiatric Association, Chapter 4, titled Mass Shootings and Mental Illness (Knoll & Annas) that I read the following:

Common Misconceptions

1. Mass shootings by people with serious mental illness represent the most significant relationship between gun violence and mental illness.

2. People with serious mental illness should be considered dangerous.

3. Gun laws focusing on people with mental illness or with a psychiatric diagnosis can effectively prevent mass shootings.

4. Gun laws focusing on people with mental illness or a psychiatric diagnosis are reasonable, even if they add to the stigma already associated with mental illness.

The authors list the Evidence-Based Facts as follows:-

1. Mass shootings by people with serious mental illness represent less than one per cent of all yearly gun-related homicides. In contrast, deaths by suicide using firearms account for the majority of yearly gun-related deaths.

2. The overall contribution of people with serious mental illness to violent crimes is only about three per cent (an even smaller percentage of them are found to involve firearms).

3. Laws intended to reduce gun violence that focus on a population representing less than three per cent of all gun violence will be extremely low yield, ineffective, and wasteful of scarce resources(...).

4. Gun restriction laws focusing on people with mental illness perpetuate the myth that mental illness leads to violence, as well as the misperception that gun violence and mental illness are strongly linked.

5. Stigma represents a major barrier to access and treatment of mental illness, which in turn increases the public health burden.

There is research to show that the angry and vengeful male, white, and single, may be a better default description of perpetrators of gun violence in America.

Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media professional and a public health practitioner. She holds an MA with Merit in Mass Communications (University of Leicester) and is a Master of Public Health With Distinction (The UWI). Write to: [email protected]